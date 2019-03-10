DL Hughley Show Trending
White Man Who Assaulted Black Female McDonald’s Employee Sentenced To Jail Time



At the top of the year, a video of a White man, Daniel Willis Taylor assaulting a Black woman, Yasmine James, working at McDonald’s surfaced on the internet. The assault was memorable for several reasons. The man’s assault was unwarranted and excessive. Yasmine wore him out, and her male coworkers didn’t do enough to intervene on her behalf.

Today, there’s an update to the story. Daniel Willis Taylor, the 40-year-old man who assaulted James, 20, was sentenced to 60 days in jail. He was credited for the 58 days he’d already served. The judge also ordered that he stay away from the two women involved in the incident and the entire McDonald’s location.

As Taylor was being escorted out of the restaurant, he kicked Tatiana Bell in the stomach as she stood by the door. Bell, 23, reported pain after being kicked.

Taylor, who pled no contest to the charges, is also subject to a mental evaluation. He will also have to pay $1,000 in fines or volunteer for 120 hours of community service.

