T.I. Calls ‘Leaving Neverland’ Doc ‘An Agenda To Destroy Our Culture’

T.I. says the producers behind the controversial “Leaving Neverland” doc are out to “Destroy another strong black historical LEGEND.”

The rapper has responded to the HBO documentary in which two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, claim Michael Jackson sexually abused them over a number of years when they were children.

Veteran filmmaker Dan Reed, explores those claims over four hours, and he recently announced that more victims “will come out” should he proceed with a follow-up to the film.

In MJ’s defense, however, Tip noted: “Dead men can’t speak. So what was the point again?” he wrote on Instagram March 6.

“Destroy another strong black historical LEGEND?!?! It’s several examples of pedophilia in American History… if y’all pulling up all our old shit… we gotta examine ELVIS PRESLEY, HUGH HEPHNER [sic], and a whole slew of others guilty of the same if not more!!!,” he added.

“BUT WHY US all the time?”, he continued, “there’s an agenda to destroy OUR CULTURE.” Check out his post below.

T.I. posted a clip of the King of Pop denying all abuse allegations against him during a 1999 interview with Piers Morgan.

In another post, the hip-hop star quoted a tweet that questioned why people are uncomfortable with leaving children alone with adults.

The hip-hop star responded: “These are assaults against OUR CULTURE!!! Make no mistake of it!!!”

Meanwhile, director Dan Reed tells NME that he has received threats from Jackson fans.

“I’ve received all sorts of very unpleasant emails and threats, which I don’t take seriously. There are people who feel entitled to write utter filth to a complete stranger who is examining claims of child sexual abuse – and very credible ones at that. I wonder what sort of people they are. They’re in a very special sub-group, I think, of the Michael Jackson fandom. It’s certainly not the whole fandom. Many of them are good, honest, decent people who would never think of sending [a message] like that.”

Read more of Reed’s interview about MJ’s “toxic” legacy here.

