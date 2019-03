Paul Manafort lied to the government and the American people for years! The punishment for his crime could have been as many as 20 years behind bars, but judge TS Ellis didn’t want to be that hard on him. Paul Manafort was only sentenced to four years in prison. four. That’s a slap on the wrist and for that Huggy elects TS Ellis as the Bama Of The Week!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: