Study: Houston Is The Second Most-Stressed City In Texas

Take one drive through Houston and you already know what would stress you out the most: traffic.

BabylonHealth released a list of the most stressed cities in Texas and H-Town comes in at No. 2. The company used a tool called TensiStrength which estimates stress levels and based it around an analyzation of Twitter content to find out where people are most likely tweeting about stress, anxiety and frustration.

The most stress city? It’s not Dallas. It’s San Antonio! 11.62 percent of residents in the Alamo City posted “stressed” messages on Twitter while Houstonians only posted 11.60 percent of “stressed” style tweets. Shockingly, Dallas doesn’t even rank in the Top 5 as they come in at No. 10.

Here’s how the rest of the state looks:

San Antonio – 11.62 percent Houston – 11.60 percent Corpus Christi – 11.52 percent Lubbock – 11.50 percent El Paso – 11.42 percent Laredo – 11.29 percent Fort Worth – 11.15 percent Garland – 11.15 percent Irving – 10.79 percent Dallas – 10.29 percent Austin – 10.20 percent Plano – 9.86 percent Arlington – 9.07 percent

