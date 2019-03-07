CLOSE
Houston
HomeHouston

Study: Houston Is The Second Most-Stressed City In Texas

Traffic at downtown Houston, Texas, USA

Source: Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Getty

Take one drive through Houston and you already know what would stress you out the most: traffic.

BabylonHealth released a list of the most stressed cities in Texas and H-Town comes in at No. 2. The company used a tool called TensiStrength which estimates stress levels and based it around an analyzation of Twitter content to find out where people are most likely tweeting about stress, anxiety and frustration.

The most stress city? It’s not Dallas. It’s San Antonio! 11.62 percent of residents in the Alamo City posted “stressed” messages on Twitter while Houstonians only posted 11.60 percent of “stressed” style tweets. Shockingly, Dallas doesn’t even rank in the Top 5 as they come in at No. 10.

Here’s how the rest of the state looks:

  1. San Antonio – 11.62 percent
  2. Houston – 11.60 percent
  3. Corpus Christi – 11.52 percent
  4. Lubbock – 11.50 percent
  5. El Paso – 11.42 percent
  6. Laredo – 11.29 percent
  7. Fort Worth – 11.15 percent
  8. Garland – 11.15 percent
  9. Irving – 10.79 percent
  10. Dallas – 10.29 percent
  11. Austin – 10.20 percent
  12. Plano – 9.86 percent
  13. Arlington – 9.07 percent

To see how more cities and states rank, click here.

