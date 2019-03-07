10 People Who Have Defended Michael Jackson After ‘Leaving Neverland’

Viewers of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland have been horrified by accusations and graphic details of alleged sexual abuse choreographer Wade Robson and James Safechuck say they experienced from the beloved icon. Jackson who died ten years ago, faced allegations from two other accusers in his lifetime.

One, Jordy Chandler, was reportedly paid $25M. He had a friendship with Jackson when he was 13 until his father, Evan, accused Jackson of molesting his son. According to investigative journalist Maureen Orth, who reported on Jackson over some years in Vanity Fair, Chandler and Jackson shared a bed 30 plus nights while Chandler’s mother was also on the property. The case was settled out of court. Chandler’s father ultimately committed suicide and Chandler has not been seen in public since 2005. Chandler was sought for Leaving Neverland, but could not be located.

Cancer patient Gavin Arvizo, who was the accuser in the 2005 trail where Jackson was acquitted of 10 felony counts, four of those being molestation or attempted molestation. As reported in Vanity Fair, his parents had successfully sued on his behalf before when he was injured in a confrontation with police who suspected he and his family were stealing clothing. Reed also contacted Arvizo, who did not respond. His whereabouts are unknown.

In light of the damaging information presented in Leaving Neverland, some celebrities and others who knew or worked with Jackson have come forward to defend him. Here are some of those who have.

Singer Stephanie Mills

2. Former child actor Corey Feldman, who has spoken about his own experience with sexual abuse (but not by Jackson)

#Neverland OK I WATCHED IT ALL I KNOW IS WHAT I EXPERIENCED, & YES EVERY EXPERIENCE WAS THE SAME….RIGHT UP 2 THE SEX PART! THAT IS WHERE IT BECOMES LALA LAND, INSTEAD OF NEVERLAND 4 ME. WE NEVER SPOKE ABOUT SEX OTHER THAN A FEW WARNINGS ABOUT HOW SEX WAS SCARY, & DANGEROUS. MJ — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 4, 2019

MY MEMORIES. AND THANK GOD 4 ME, MY MEMORIES OF MJ WERE MOSTLY FOND, ASIDE FROM R 1 & ONLY FIGHT BECAUSE HE INCORRECTLY FEARED I WOULD TURN ON HIM, & MAKE UP LIES. I NEVER DID. I NEVER WOULD! I PRAY THOSE BOYS CAN SLEEP W THAT SAME CLARITY OF CONSCIOUSNESS! LET GOD B THY JUDGE! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 4, 2019

Corey, however has backtracked since. See below:

3.Webster star Emmanuel Lewis, who was friends with Jackson and was often carried around by him has publicly denied any molestation and has recently retweeted pictures with Jackson and others who have defended Jackson:

Outtake from 60 mins Australia. Thank you Tom Mesereau!!!🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/yEY3ScWIOB — Vanja Jackson (@VanjaJackson) February 25, 2019

4. Bill Whitfield, Michael Jackson bodyguard and author of “Remember The Time: Protecting Michael Jackson In His Final Days”

I protected Mr. Jackson in his final days. Only a coward will dishonor him for gain. pic.twitter.com/lmByCZEylm — Bill Whitfield (@MJBODYGUARDS) March 2, 2019

The only thing that this “documentary” proves to me is that the name Michael Jackson is still interesting enough to generate loads of money. And that’s what is all about for those boys: money.#LeavingNeverland — Martijn van Slobbe© (@MartijnSlobbe) March 4, 2019

I’m watching LN again, this time it’s Funny. Both Wade and James are mentally sick to have allowed themselves and their families to concocted this entire documentary. Should have been called “Living a Neverland Fantasy” — Bill Whitfield (@MJBODYGUARDS) March 6, 2019

