Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

10 People Who Have Defended Michael Jackson After ‘Leaving Neverland’

Leave a comment

Viewers of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland have been horrified by accusations and graphic details of alleged sexual abuse choreographer Wade Robson and James Safechuck say they experienced from the beloved icon. Jackson who died ten years ago, faced allegations from two other accusers in his lifetime.

One, Jordy Chandler, was reportedly paid $25M. He had a friendship with Jackson when he was 13 until his father, Evan, accused Jackson of molesting his son. According to investigative journalist Maureen Orth, who reported on Jackson over some years in Vanity Fair, Chandler and Jackson shared a bed 30 plus nights while Chandler’s mother was also on the property. The case was settled out of court. Chandler’s father ultimately committed suicide and Chandler has not been seen in public since 2005. Chandler was sought for Leaving Neverland, but could not be located.

Cancer patient Gavin Arvizo, who was the accuser in the 2005 trail where Jackson was acquitted of 10 felony counts, four of those being molestation or attempted molestation. As reported in Vanity Fair, his parents had successfully sued on his behalf before when he was injured in a confrontation with police who suspected he and his family were stealing clothing. Reed also contacted Arvizo, who did not respond. His whereabouts are unknown.

In light of the damaging information presented in Leaving Neverland, some celebrities and others who knew or worked with Jackson have come forward to defend him. Here are some of those who have.

  1. Singer Stephanie Mills

2. Former child actor Corey Feldman, who has spoken about his own experience with sexual abuse (but not by Jackson)

Corey, however has backtracked since. See below:

3.Webster star Emmanuel Lewis, who was friends with Jackson and was often carried around by him has publicly denied any molestation and has recently retweeted pictures with Jackson and others who have defended Jackson:

 

 

4. Bill Whitfield, Michael Jackson bodyguard and author of “Remember The Time: Protecting Michael Jackson In His Final Days”

 

 

 

 

Black music icons , celebrity sexual assault allegations , leaving neverland documentary , Michael Jackson

1 2Next page »

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close