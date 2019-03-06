Jawn Murray Says ‘R. Kelly’s Household Is A Horror Film’

R. Kelly sat down with Gayle King on CBS and spoke out for the first time since being arrested. During the interview Kelly became extremely emotional.

TV commentator and pop culture expert Jawn Murray called Kelly’s interview with King the “Most dramatic presentation since his trapped in the closet mini series.”

In the interview it seemed to Murray that Kelly has convinced himself that social media is to blame for the allegations against him.

According to Murray this interview could really end up hurting his criminal case. The interview was broken up and will air in three parts until Friday.

Murray calls Kelly’s house “a horror film waiting to be made for television.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: