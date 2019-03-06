R.Kelly Sits Down with Gayle King in Explosive Interview

R. Kelly is speaking out publicly for the first time after his arrest for criminal sexual abuse.

CBS Evening News aired a preview of the singer’s sit-down with Gayle King that’s set to air on Wednesday. In the clip, Kelly appeared to get emotional. See for yourself below.

This R. Kelly interview is insane. pic.twitter.com/39EyTWJQFi — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 5, 2019

R.Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He’s due back in court on March 22.

You can watch his full interview Wednesday on CBS This Morning.

