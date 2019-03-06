DL Hughley Show Trending
HomeDL Hughley Show Trending

R.Kelly Sits Down with Gayle King in Explosive Interview

Leave a comment

 

R. Kelly is speaking out publicly for the first time after his arrest for criminal sexual abuse.

CBS Evening News aired a preview of the singer’s sit-down with Gayle King that’s set to air on Wednesday. In the clip, Kelly appeared to get emotional. See for yourself below.

R.Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He’s due back in court on March 22.

You can watch his full interview Wednesday on CBS This Morning.

 

R.Kelly Sits Down with Gayle King in Explosive Interview was originally published on 92q.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close