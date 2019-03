Black folks like to believe that we’re the race that ages the best, but that’s not true. Black does actually crack, so please wear your sunscreen, drink water and lay off the liquor. If you’re biracial you’ll age even faster because according to Guy, white people “age like organic fruit.” But, our Hispanic brothers and sisters actually are the slowest aging group. Guy has a new saying, “beige don’t age!”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: