Kevin Garnett’s Estranged Wife Asks For Close To 200K In Divorce Settlement

Kevin Garnett is used to battling it out on the basketball court but he’s gearing up to face off with his ex-wife, Brandi Garnett, following their separation.

Brandi, who filed for divorce last summer, is asking for almost $200k a month from the former NBA player.

Via TMZ Sports:

According to new legal docs … Brandi Garnett is seeking $146,000 per month in spousal support, plus another $46k monthly in child support for their 2 daughters — ages 10 and 6. Brandi says she has the girls 95 percent of the time.

TMZ goes on to state:

Do the math … and that’s more than $2.3 million per year. Brandi says that’s fair, though, because she claims KG’s still hauling in at least $5 mil a year … on top of having earned more than $300 mil in his NBA career.

Brandi’s also asking for $300k in attorney fees immediately to cover the cost of the divorce proceedings so far and estimated future costs to hammer out an agreement.

There’s more — according to the docs, Brandi’s requesting an additional $25k to retain counsel in another financial matter involving Kevin allegedly getting swindled out of $77 MILLION. As we reported, KG claims his former accountant worked with a crooked wealth manager to steal a fortune from him over several years.

Brandi filed for divorce from Kevin in July after 14 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

In Kevin’s response to her original filing, he asked for joint legal and physical custody of the kids and that the court terminate spousal support citing a prenup that was signed a month before their marriage.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE