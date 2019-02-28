GoFundMe Shuts Down Accounts For R. Kelly’s Defense Against Sex Abuse Charges

An R. Kelly fanatic launched a crowdfunding page for his legal defense against sex abuse charges but it was quickly shut down by the crowdfunding platform.

One Twitter user shared a screenshot of the page and noted: “So someone has started a Go Fund Me to pay for R Kelly’s bond. The world is truly a strange place and it’s getting stranger by the second. I can think of a million causes than helping to free a man who abuses women and children. @gofundme cmon!! #Rkelly #muterkelly#rkellybond”.

The R&B singer spent the weekend in jail after being hit last week with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four women. Three of the accusers were underage when the alleged abuse occurred between 1998 and 2010.

GoFundMe has reportedly shut down several campaigns launched by R. Kelly fans to pay for his legal defense.

Upon being released from jail on bond, R Kelly promptly went to the same McDonalds that he preyed on underage girls at for years and proceeded to meet and take pictures with underage girls in violation of his bail conditions… — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 26, 2019

“These campaigns violate GoFundMe’s terms of service and they’ve been removed from the platform,” GoFundMe spokeswoman Jenny Perillo said. “I can confirm that our terms of service prohibit raising money on GoFundMe for the legal defense of a violent crime.”

Kelly’s attorney previously announced that the music icon couldn’t pay his bail because of financial issues but he was ultimately released Monday after the $100,000 bond was posted by fan Valencia Love, who reportedly contacted members of Kelly’s camp and offered assistance.

“She wanted Rob to have a chance at justice, and she thought he’d have a better chance outside of jail than inside,” said Don Russell, an adviser to R. Kelly.

“I’m not going to say it was my money or [Kelly’s] and he’s not broke,” the woman said told FOX32 News reporter Tia Ewing. “[…] He’s my friend and I knew he needed help.”

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Love believes his critics are being too quick to judge.

“I wasn’t there, you wasn’t there. Give him the chance and allow him to prove his innocence,” Love told Ewing. “He’s not a monster, he’s not […] He’s only been a gentleman to me.”

She continued: “Let him have his chance in court to prove if he’s innocent or guilty. As a friend if he says he’s innocent, I can only believe that he is innocent.”

