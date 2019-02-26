Illinois Entrepreneur Revealed As Women Who Paid R. Kelly’s Bail

R&B singer R. Kelly was released from a Chicago jail Monday night, three days after being booked on charges alleging that he sexually abused four women, including three who were underage at the time.

Kelly’s release came hours after his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. Reports claimed the hitmaker was embattled with all sorts of financial woes, making him unable to cough up his own bail money. This was further fueled when a close friend stepped up and posted the $100,000 to bail to spring the disgraced entertainer out of jail.

Now, details have emerged about this mystery “friend” and the individual happens to be a local entrepreneur.

47-year Valencia Love reportedly is a Chicago native and Kelly supporter who is said to have paid 10 percent of Kelly’s $1 million bond, the Daily Mail reported.

“Love owns a number of restaurants according to records obtained by DailyMail.com as well as a childcare facility, the Lord and Child Christian Day Care,” the publication wrote.

Love posted that bail despite Kelly’s reputation as a sexual predator of underage girls.

After bail was posted, the hitmaker may have violated the terms for his conditional release, as a judge ordered him to not have contact with females under 18.

The first stop Kellz made upon his release was Chicago’s “Rock n Roll” McDonald’s; a popular hangout for teens and underage females that is known for its fun décor and blaring music.

It’s the same location where R. Kelly allegedly met a teenager who he impregnated and later arranged to have an abortion.

The 52-year-old Grammy-award winner has denied all allegations of abuse leveled against him and his lawyer believes he will be vindicated.

Kelly was tried and acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

Via @SandraRose.com, Love responded to her critics:

