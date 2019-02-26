Ford Introduces New Campaign Featuring Angela Bassett

In the days prior to the 91st annual Academy Awards, Ford introduced their latest ad campaign. The spots are narrated by award-winning actress Angela Bassett.

Media and influencers had the opportunity to see an advance screening of the new campaign during a private brunch held at Perch in Downtown Los Angeles.

Guests nibbled on French toast, crab eggs benedict and mimosas, while being introduced to the inspiring campaign, “Built Ford Proud.” The two opening spots are “We Lead” and “Ode to the Builders”

The “We Lead” spot features the Fusion, Mustang, Explorer and Expedition while highlighting black cultural Landmarks like the Detroit Joe Louis Fist and the Los Angeles Crenshaw Mural. “Ode to the Builders” highlights the importance of being a leader in your community. It speaks to Ford’s core customer and showcases one of their staple vehicles in the F-150. Filmed in the automaker’s River Rouge plant, it also features one of Ford’s black female engineer who helped design some of the cars featured.

Guests were gifted with limited edition kimonos designed by Melissa Mitchell of Abeille Creations. The pattern was also featured throughout the 12th annual Essence “Black Women in Hollywood” luncheon where Ford was a sponsor. Bassett attended the event as a special guest of the company. Bassett had this to say previously about being the featured voice of the new campaign.

“I am proud to have narrated these inspiring and powerful Ford spots that showcase the leadership and strength that are embedded in the African American community.”

Ford’s goal is to showcase their continued commitment to bringing customers high quality design and leading technology, while showcasing pride, leadership and strength, that make up the fabric of Black culture.

