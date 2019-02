A bill that would designate April 16 as “Selena Quintanilla Perez Day” has been filed in the state legislature.

If passed, House Bill 2492 would make the Tejano Queen’s birthday an official state holiday.

“April 16 is Selena Quintanilla Perez Day in memory of the contributions to Tejano music of Selena Quintanilla Perez, an award-winning singer and recording artist,” bill text, authored by Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos (D-102), reads. “Selena Quintanilla Perez Day may be regularly observed by appropriate ceremonies and activities.”

The bill, which was filed on Tuesday, must next be voted out of the house committee before being voted on by the full house, then moving on to the senate and governor.

Back in 1995, then Governor George W. Bush proclaimed “Selena Day” on April 16, three weeks after the singer was killed. In Los Angeles, “Selena Day” was established on November 3, 2017 when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

If the bill created by Ramos’ becomes law, it will go into effect on September 1, 2019 and enshrined in Texas law. The only other state holiday that honors a single individual under the current code is on August 27, “Lyndon Baines Johnson Day.”

You can check the status of the bill here.

RELATED: Netflix To Produce New Series About Tejano Legend: Selena! [DETAILS]

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Covers Selena At Opening Night Of Rodeo Houston [VIDEO]

April 16 Could Potentially Be Selena Quintanilla Perez Day, An Official Texas Holiday was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: