Travis Malloy On Music: “Lord I Don’t Want To Write Another Song Unless It Comes From You”

Travis Malloy is a Minister of Music as well as songwriter that has worked with Kirk Franklin, Kelly Price and many more artists. His new song “We Serve A Mighty God” was written nearly four years ago.

He went through a faze where he didn’t just want to write songs just because.

Travis talked to God about it and said, “Lord I don’t want to write another song unless it comes from you.”

One day while he was on the phone with his friend a melody and words began to come out. He rushed off the phone, went on his piano and formed this single “We Serve A Mighty God.”

Erica Campbell mentioned that when we don’t know it God is preparing us for something bigger and we must just go through the process. Listen to his new single “We Serve A Mighty God” below!

Make sure you listen to the full interview with Travis Malloy up top!

 

 

