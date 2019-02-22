A principal of an elementary school in Virginia is now apologizing after students were told during a gym exercise to act like runaway slaves for Black History Month.
Principal David Stewart, of Madison’s Trust Elementary School sent a letter to parents saying, “The lesson was culturally insensitive to our students and families. I extend my sincerest apology to our students and school community.”
According to NBC News, students in third through fifth-grade was told this was a “game” to see which groups would make it through an obstacle course that represented the Underground Railroad. During a board meeting, Michelle Thomas, president of the Loudoun County chapter of the NAACP mentioned that students got to pick whether they wanted to be a slave, sharecropper or landowner.
Thomas said, “Slavery was not a joke. You didn’t get to choose.”
Upset by what happened, retired educator, Linda Deans said, “Having a black male student crawling around on the floor in the dark as he re-enacted a lesson about a runaway slave is an offensive educational strategy.”
The principal wants to make sure that incidents like this never happen again and will be appointing “equity/culturally responsive team.”
School Principal Apologizes After Students Were Told To Act Like Runaway Slaves For Black History Month was originally published on getuperica.com
2 thoughts on “School Principal Apologizes After Students Were Told To Act Like Runaway Slaves For Black History Month”
Every month these so call educators come up with a class project to humiliate our children, yet the school system does not want to hire Black educators who can lead the way on how our children should be educated.
These white devils are not your friend,they already know they were going to get backlash.All we have to do is say your sorry.In the meantime lets antagonize these negroes.These devils wouldn,t dare do a reenactment of jews heading to the gas chamber.Black America you have no friends.