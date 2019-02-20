Reverend Al Sharpton: Whoever Is Behind The Jussie Smollett Attack Needs To Be Held Accountable

The stories on the Jussie Smollett attack keep changing and it can be confusing. But, when the story first broke Reverend Al Sharpton said the incident needed to be “fully investigated and those responsible need to be punished to the full extent of the law,” and he still stands by that statement.

There have been reports that Smollett orchestrated the whole thing himself and there are also reports that he had nothing to do with the attack. “We must stand up for people, but if they’re wrong we must stand up to them,” he said.

This is the same Police Department that tried to hide LaQuan McDonald’s murder, so Sharpton doesn’t blindly believe whatever the “source” inside tells reporters. He will wait for further evidence

