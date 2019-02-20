Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daughter & Mom Cover Essence’s March Innovation Issue [Photos]

(NEW YORK, NY) — ESSENCE’s new “Innovation Issue” features actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow, who have cultivated a new digital space all their own with their much-buzzed-about Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk.”

ESSENCE’s entire “Innovation Issue” is dedicated to inspiring women who are crashing digital divides and shattering glass ceilings.

In the cover story Talk is Chic, the multigenerational trio give ESSENCE a deep dive into love, life and family—including how they are reimagining the talk show format and re-creating themselves at the same time.

Key quotes:

JADA: “The whole purpose of the table is to have more understanding…everybody has a place at the table because there’s not just one perspective. That’s what makes the show awesome to me…”

ADRIENNE: “The show has given me the opportunity to really look at myself. I’m surprised by how many people have expressed how important our sharing is for them, too. I hadn’t expected that…”

WILLOW: “It feels so powerful for three Black women, from three generations, to come together and try to make an emotional change in people’s lives. This experience has really opened my eyes about what I value, too. It’s made me ask myself, ‘Who do you want to be? What is your stamp?’…”

The ladies—styled by Sammy K—look fabulous in designers including Oscar de la Renta, Roland Mouret, Alexandre Vauthier and Maria Lucia Hohan with diamonds by Neil Lane. They were photographed by Saint.

