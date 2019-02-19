Production Halted On ‘Friends And Family Hustle’ After T.I.’s Sister Injured In Car Accident

T.I. and Tiny have shuttered production of their reality show, Friends & Family Hustle because the rapper’s sister (and cast member) was involved in a serious car crash.

We’ve learned that last Wednesday, T.I. and Tiny halted production after learning that, Precious Harris, was injured badly earlier that morning. The incident also triggered an asthma attack for Precious.

It’s unclear what led to the car crash but here’s what we know … sources say Precious hit a pole, which triggered an asthma attack. The 66-year-old — who often appears on the show — was taken to a hospital where she’s now in ICU. Her exact condition is unknown.

We’re told Tip and Tiny were devastated and decided it was best not to move forward until Precious pulled through. T.I.’s incredibly close to his sister and so is Tiny.

For Precious’ 66th birthday bash last May, Tiny gave her a shout-out and said, “I hope you know how much u mean to me. Always been my road dawg. Love u much! Hope you enjoyed your day!!”

