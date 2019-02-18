Sybil’s Big-A Word: Grandiloquent

02.18.19
Today’s word is quite large! Sybil needed a little help bringing it. The word is grandiloquent, if you have no idea what it means don’t worry, most people don’t. It is often used in reference to someone who is “over barring” or “over the top” Politicians are often called grandiloquent. Donald Trump is a “perfect example” of a “grandiloquent politician.” The word can also be used to describe comedians who shall remain unnamed.

