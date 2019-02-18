Chaka Khan Announces Summer Co-Headlining Tour With Michael McDonald

10x Grammy-Award Winning global entertainer, singer/songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Chaka Khan, officially announces that she is set to hit the road this summer for a co-headlining tour with 4x Grammy-Award winning singer and record producer, Michael McDonald.

The news breaks just days before the release of Chaka Khan’s 14th studio album Hello Happiness, a funky, up-tempo dance album being released on February 15th under Diary Records/Island Records – Khan’s first album in 12 years.

The co-headlined tour kicks off on April 13th in Memphis, TN and treks through spot dates that include highlight performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Chicago’s Ravinia Festival. Tickets officially go on-sale February 8th, with select market tickets on sale now. You can purchase by clicking HERE.

Chaka Khan is one of the world’s most gifted and celebrated musicians. A songwriter, actor, author, philanthropist, entrepreneur and activist, Chaka has influenced generations of recording artists. She has the rare ability to sing in multiple genres, including R&B, pop, rock, gospel, country, world music, jazz and classical. Throughout her legendary career, Chaka has released 22 albums and racked up 10 US #1 singles; seven RIAA certified gold singles; and ten RIAA certified gold and platinum albums.

Khan’s latest releases included the chart-topping, infectious and jazzy single “Like Sugar” (recently performed on The Graham Norton Show)- followed by the release of her “Hello Happiness” album title track – both available for stream and download now.

After forty years in music, ‘Hello Happiness’ celebrates a lifetime in music and proves that Chaka Khan is as inspiring as ever.

See tour dates below:

4/13/2019 Memphis Cook Convention Center Memphis, TN

5/5/2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival New Orleans, LA

5/22/2019 The Metropolitan Museum of Art New York, NY

6/20/2019 Rose Music Center Dayton, OH

6/22/2019 Constellation Brands Marvin Sands PAC Rochester, NY

6/23/2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater Mashantucket, CT

6/25/2019 Sands Bethlehem Event Center Bethlehem, PA

6/28/2019 NYCB Theatre at Westbury Long Island, NY

6/29/2019 Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, NJ

7/3/2019 Summerfest Milwaukee, WI

7/4/2019 City of Dublin Independence Day Celebration Dublin, OH

7/6/2019 RiverEdge Park – John C. Dunham Pavilion Chicago, IL

7/7/2019 Mystic Lake Casino Hotel – Mystic Showroom Minneapolis, MN

7/12/2019 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Houston, TX

7/13/2019 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Dallas, TX

7/23/2019 Northern Quest Casino Amphitheater Spokane, WA

7/27/2019 Grand Sierra Resort and Casino – Grand Theatre Reno, NV

7/28/2019 Oregon Zoo Amphitheater Portland, OR

7/31/2019 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

8/2/2019 OC Fair – Pacific Amphitheatre Orange County, CA

8/4/2019 Green Music Center Rohnert Park, CA (San Francisco, CA)

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE