CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

Chaka Khan Announces Summer Co-Headlining Tour With Michael McDonald

Leave a comment

10x Grammy-Award Winning global entertainer, singer/songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Chaka Khan, officially announces that she is set to hit the road this summer for a co-headlining tour with 4x Grammy-Award winning singer and record producer, Michael McDonald.

The news breaks just days before the release of Chaka Khan’s 14th studio album Hello Happiness, a funky, up-tempo dance album being released on February 15th under Diary Records/Island Records – Khan’s first album in 12 years.

The co-headlined tour kicks off on April 13th in Memphis, TN and treks through spot dates that include highlight performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Chicago’s Ravinia Festival. Tickets officially go on-sale February 8th, with select market tickets on sale now. You can purchase by clicking HERE.

Chaka Khan is one of the world’s most gifted and celebrated musicians. A songwriter, actor, author, philanthropist, entrepreneur and activist, Chaka has influenced generations of recording artists. She has the rare ability to sing in multiple genres, including R&B, pop, rock, gospel, country, world music, jazz and classical. Throughout her legendary career, Chaka has released 22 albums and racked up 10 US #1 singles; seven RIAA certified gold singles; and ten RIAA certified gold and platinum albums.

Khan’s latest releases included the chart-topping, infectious and jazzy single “Like Sugar” (recently performed on The Graham Norton Show)- followed by the release of her “Hello Happiness” album title track – both available for stream and download now.

After forty years in music, ‘Hello Happiness’ celebrates a lifetime in music and proves that Chaka Khan is as inspiring as ever.

See tour dates below: 

4/13/2019            Memphis Cook Convention Center                                  Memphis, TN

5/5/2019              New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival                       New Orleans, LA

5/22/2019            The Metropolitan Museum of Art                                   New York, NY

6/20/2019            Rose Music Center                                                              Dayton, OH

6/22/2019            Constellation Brands Marvin Sands PAC                        Rochester, NY

6/23/2019            Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater                Mashantucket, CT

6/25/2019            Sands Bethlehem Event Center                                       Bethlehem, PA

6/28/2019            NYCB Theatre at Westbury                                         Long Island, NY

6/29/2019            Tropicana Hotel & Casino                                            Atlantic City, NJ

7/3/2019              Summerfest                                                                    Milwaukee, WI

7/4/2019              City of Dublin Independence Day Celebration                    Dublin, OH

7/6/2019              RiverEdge Park – John C. Dunham Pavilion                       Chicago, IL

7/7/2019              Mystic Lake Casino Hotel – Mystic Showroom         Minneapolis, MN

7/12/2019            The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion                               Houston, TX

7/13/2019            The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory                                  Dallas, TX

7/23/2019            Northern Quest Casino Amphitheater                               Spokane, WA

7/27/2019            Grand Sierra Resort and Casino – Grand Theatre                   Reno, NV

7/28/2019            Oregon Zoo Amphitheater                                                 Portland, OR

7/31/2019            Hollywood Bowl                                                         Los Angeles, CA

8/2/2019             OC Fair – Pacific Amphitheatre                               Orange County, CA

8/4/2019              Green Music Center                  Rohnert Park, CA (San Francisco, CA)

Chaka Khan Through the Years
12 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chaka Khan , Hello Happiness , Tour

One thought on “Chaka Khan Announces Summer Co-Headlining Tour With Michael McDonald

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close