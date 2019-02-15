CLOSE
Streamlined Homebuyer Assistance Program Is Easier Than Ever

Homebuyer Assistance Program

Qualified homebuyers across the city are receiving financial assistance for down payment and closing costs, thanks to Houston’s Homebuyer Assistance Program. This program from the City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department is designed help low- to moderate-income Houstonians who are first-time homebuyers or have not owned a home in the last three years.

If the combined income of everyone in your household is at or below 80 percent of the city’s median income, you may qualify. That’s $41,950 for a single person and $59,900 for a family of four. The income limit is based on the size of the household. Refer to the table on this brochure for more detailed information.

The amount of financial assistance provided to an applicant is based on the applicant’s financial need, ability to obtain a mortgage loan and ability to meet the program guidelines. For more information, call 832-394-6200.

Homebuyer Assistance Program

