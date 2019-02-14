Tamar Braxton Revels In Historic ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Win

Tamar Braxton made history Wednesday night when she became the first Black contestant to emerge victorious on Celebrity Big Brother 2.

The Grammy-winner and her fiery persona won over the jury (made up of fellow houseguests) who voted for her to win unanimously — 9-0 — over former NFL running back Ricky Williams.

As the winner of CBB2, she walks away with $250,000 for her 30-day stay inside the Big Brother house.

Braxton talked to Entertainment Weekly after her win. Here are few quotes from the article:

ON BEING ONLY THE SECOND UNANIMOUS WINNER:

I’m telling you right now, it hasn’t all settled in yet. And, as a matter fact, Omarosa told me that. And I’m like, “I thought I heard Julie say that, but not really. What?” I’m just freaking out. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it, I feel like I’m in a dream right now.

ON CONTESTANTS SHE DIDN’T THINK SHE COULD BEAT AT THE END:

There are several people that I couldn’t beat at the end. I mean, let me start with Kato, let me start with Tom, let me start with Dina. I didn’t think I could beat her. I didn’t think I could beat Kandi, she had a lot of friends in the house. I didn’t think I could beat Lolo. I mean, when you’re in that bubble, you feel like everybody’s chances are better than yours. Especially because, yeah I am Tamar and I am outspoken and sometimes loud with it. So, for me, I just thought that I put a huge target on my back for nobody to vote for me. Although, I really did like a lot of people. I feel like I made lifelong friends. I’m at a loss for words. I don’t even know what I’m talking about right now. I just can’t believe I’m here as the winner. Like this is crazy! Like, what is going on?

ON MAKING AMENDS WITH KANDI:

Yeah, we got it back because we wanted it. We wanted to make amends more than we wanted to fight and that’s for the both of us. I just think that’s a testament to life. When you want to get along, when you want to do something, and it’s another person involved, they’ve got to want it too. You’ve got to work at it. And we constantly worked at our relationship in the house. I wasn’t too happy to see her face, I’m not going to lie, when I first saw her. But, in the end I’m really grateful that she was there. And I’m really grateful of the friendship that we’ve been able to have in the house and outside of the house.

ON WHO SHE’LL STAY FRIENDS WITH AFTER THE SHOW:

Oh, hands down Ricky. Hands down. We’ve had some magical conversations about life, about astrology, about being positive and the future. I haven’t seen the show, so I don’t know what you all seen, but he’s an amazing human being. And, I’m grateful for him and I’m grateful he took me to the end. Ricky is a great guy and I’ll be his sister for life. I was calling him my brother like a week ago. And, I called him my brother because we were able to reach each other on a different level. On a brother, sister, I’ve known you forever, level.

