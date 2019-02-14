CLOSE
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom Is Dating A Black Man

A 21-year-old man is accused of attacked black people, solely based on their skin color.

A Harris County probable cause document states that Albert Gallegos attacked a 92-year-old African-American man from behind at a METRO stop in Southeast Houston. Gallegos is accused of attacking the man and rendering him unconscious.

The officer who said that he is certain that Gallegos is the suspect read “multiple case(s) involving the suspect and the suspect is obviously a violent person and has hatred towards African Americans because (his) mother is dating a black male. After reading these reports about the suspect’s history I can clearly see the suspect is picking his victims on the basis of their skin color, the victim in (the officer’s) case is a 92-year-old black male who has never dealt with or had any type of interaction with the suspect.”

In a separate case, court documents revealed that Gallegos also threatened to kill his mother and her boyfriend.

Gallegos is facing hate crime charges and is being held on $20,000 bond.

