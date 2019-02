Today is Valentine’s Day and Chris Paul has some rules! There are 10 Commandments to Valentine’s Day and Chris Paul raps them. One of the most important is to make sure you make dinner reservations so you don’t have your boo waiting two hours to be seated. And please fellas, do not mix up your wife and side chick’s cards!

