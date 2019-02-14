CLOSE
Did Bravo Greenlight A Reality Show With Dan Gasby, B. Smith And His Girlfriend?

Bravo network is reportedly ready to exploit former model/famed restaurateur B. Smith as the network is rumored to have greenlit a reality show that will follow Smith, her husband Dan Gasby and his girlfriend Alex Lerner.

MTO reported that former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” producer Carlos King has signed a production deal with Dan and Alex for a reality TV show about their relationship and as caretakers of Smith, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014. King sat next to Lerner during Gasby’s appearance on The View recently.

Smith’s husband of 27 years, Gasby says he was showered with death threats after he and his lover went on a media blitz to discuss their unorthodox relationship.

But according to a JasmineBRAND exclusive report, King is denying reports that he’s prepping a new reality show on Gasby and Lerner.

“I normally don’t address rumors but felt the need to put this to rest. I am not producing a reality show with B Smith’s husband, Dan Gasby and his girlfriend,” the said.

“I was in attendance of The View taping and sat in the audience next to Dan’s girlfriend where people assumed we were all doing a reality show. This isn’t true.”

Would you watch a reality show that chronicles Dan, his ailing wife and his lover?

