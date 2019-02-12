Shaun King: Relaunching The North Star

This morning I am in Raleigh, North Carolina – after speaking to a great crowd last night at NC State. I was glad, as I always am, to be able to meet so many long time listeners of the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

I am on the go this morning, rushing back to New York, as we get ready to launch The North Star on this Thursday. I have talked much about The North Star on air, but I do wanna thank so many of you who have become founding members of The North Star. We have nearly 25,000 founding members from all 50 states and countries all over the world. And we are working around the clock to prepare for our launch on this Thursday.

And The Tom Joyner Morning Show is a HUGE inspiration for me as we rebuild and relaunch The North Star. When we launch on this Thursday we will have our own daily news broadcast. We purchased and renovated our own television studio, so that we can control, from top to bottom, a daily news broadcast that covers our stories with the color and nuance and passion they deserve. We are launching an entire podcast division so that you can hear the news and the important stories of the day while you are on the go. And of course we are launching a full news website at TheNorthStar.com so that you can stay up to date with all that is going on in the country and around the world.

And I’m proud to say that we’ve built all of this with no debt, no loans, no venture capital, and even with no advertisements – we’re fully funded and supported by our members – and this allows us to say or do whatever it is we need to say or do. We are unbought and unbossed. But when we launch on Thursday @ TheNorthStar.com we will have a 7 day free trial for all of our listeners to check out so that you can kick the tires and really see what we’re all about. It’s as important as ever that we have news sources that we own and control. And in 2019 it’s sad to say that almost all of the leading Black news websites and news platforms and networks are no longer owned by Black people. It has not always been that way.

What I am about to say is a complicated point to make, but in 2019, many of us are just now fully coming to grips with the reality that with all that we gained because of integration, we also lost so much. Integration came at a great price for the Black community – because during segregation we had scores of thriving Black businesses, including so many amazing newspapers, that have almost completely died out today. Of course I’m not advocating for a return to segregation, but I am advocating for a return of us owning and controlling our businesses and institutions.

Before I go this morning I want to give everybody an update on what’s going on in Virginia – and it’s a mess. It’s actually an enormous crisis.

As we all know, it was revealed that the Governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, dressed up in blackface as a med school student – and may have even dressed up as a Klansman – and the calls for him to resign were swift and widespread, but he refused to resign.

Then we learned that the Attorney General of Virginia, who also called for Northam to resign, also dressed up in blackface when he was in college.

And since we first learned about Ralph Northam, two different women have now come forward to accuse the Lt. Governor of the State, Justin Fairfax, of sexual assault. These three men are the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd people in charge of state government in Virginia – and all three of them are each refusing to resign.

And I have to say this, I find their refusal to resign troubling and hypocritical.

In Florida, as we’ve covered on here before, when it was learned just a few weeks ago that their new Republican Secretary of State dressed up in blackface, he resigned almost immediately. And Democrats there called for that. But he actually resigned.

When we learned that multiple women accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault during the runup to his Supreme Court nomination, Democrats across the country called for him to not be confirmed to his seat.

But here we are, with 3 Democrats accused of the very thing that we have widely criticized conservatives for, and they aren’t being held to the same standard that Democrats have held Republicans too.

I know it’s inconvenient, but I find this to be a dangerous slippery slope that we are on and it just looks horrible and hypocritical for the Democratic party to not hold itself to the same standard that it tries to hold Republicans to.

Listen, I’ve gotta run and catch my flight, but I appreciate you all coming out to hear me in North Carolina. I’ll be on the road most of this month and will post the rest of my dates on Facebook later this week!

