RodeoHouston Responds To Cardi B Petition: “We Are Looking Forward To Welcoming Cardi”

A petition has gone viral asking for Cardi B not to play RodeoHouston, but not for the reason you may be thinking of.

The reason isn’t because they don’t like her music. Rather, the online petition alleges that the Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo abuses animals and since Cardi has 11 dogs and is an animal lover, she should stand up for the animals and cancel her performance.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo strongly believes in the importance of animal welfare,” the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said in a statement. “We take great pride in the care and attention our livestock receive throughout the Rodeo. We work closely with veterinary professionals and the Houston SPCA who are on-site daily. We are looking forward to welcoming Cardi B on March 1 and would be happy to show her how we treat all animals. ”

The online petition, which has generated more than 15,000 signatures is titled “Cardi B Should Not Perform At This Abusive Rodeo“It was started by a woman named Kelsey who wrote, “Horrible news, animal lovers: Cardi B is headlining an event chock-full of animal abuse: the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Cardi B is, herself, an animal lover, which is why we’re asking her to stand up for these poor animals and cancel her performance at the rodeo.”

Some fans on the Box’s Instagram took offense to the petition, citing that they already bought their tickets and that no one else has been asked to not play RodeoHouston on the country music side if they’re animal lovers as well.

