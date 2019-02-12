News
Caged Tiger Found In Abandoned House

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say some people who went into an abandoned home to smoke marijuana found a caged tiger.

They called police on Monday and the major offender animal cruelty unit and animal shelter volunteers arrived on the scene. Authorities nicknamed the tiger “Tyson” after the movie “The Hangover.”

Officials tell KHOU-TV the tiger was well fed, but the cage was secured by a nylon strap and screwdriver. Officials say it could easily open and the tiger could have gone on a “rampage.”

The tiger was taken to an animal shelter and will be transferred to an undisclosed animal sanctuary in Texas.

It’s legal to own a tiger in Texas if the owner has a wild game permit. But it is illegal to have a tiger in Houston.

