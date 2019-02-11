CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Nicki Minaj Pulls Out Of BET Concert After Shady Tweet

Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicki Minaj says she’s canceling her appearance at the BET Experience Concert after the network tweeted about her and fellow rapper Cardi B.

Minaj said Monday on social media that she won’t perform at the concert or BET Awards. It comes after BET tweeted Sunday that Minaj was “being dragged by her lacefront” following Cardi B’s Grammy win for best rap album.

In a statement, BET apologized to Minaj for the “hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused.” The network says it will conduct an internal investigation. The tweet has been deleted.

A rep for Minaj didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The seventh annual concert will be held June 20-22 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles ahead of the BET Awards on June 23.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Rappers With a College Degree
25 photos

 

 

 

 

BET , female rappers , Nicki Minaj , rappers , Social Media

2 thoughts on “Nicki Minaj Pulls Out Of BET Concert After Shady Tweet

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close