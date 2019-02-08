Lalah Hathaway Will Have An Exciting Grammy Weekend

02.08.19
Lalah Hathaway is headed to Los Angeles for Grammy’s weekend. The five time Grammy award winner is nominated for three Grammys this year, but there is something maybe even more special going on at this year’s show.

The legendary Donny Hathaway, who Lalah knows as dad, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. When Donny passed away in 1979 Lalah was only 10-years-old. Before his death he shared his love of music with his family, and though Lalah says they didn’t sing together they always had music playing.

As for her own career, Lalah has sang with some of the greats! She says her career in music has “been such an incredible ride” and if she had to give it up right now she’d have to say she had a great time.

