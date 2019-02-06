Entertainment
Victoria Rowell Issues Statement On Kristoff St. John: ‘He Was A Joy’

Actress Victoria Rowell who played Kristoff St. John’s TV wife Drucilla Winters for 9 years on The Young and the Restless says that she’s mourning his death but grateful for his life. She issued a statement today about the longtime soap opera star’s untimely death this week.

“Kristoff was a joy. He lived for the day. He loved working in film, prime time and starring on “The Young and the Restless.” He cared about preserving the African American legacy on the show and not being pigeon-holed into a Black storyline. Obviously, we coveted the Black family on ‘Y&R,’ but we also coveted that we were crossovers. Proud we pulled in a huge audience, and a huge Black, female audience. We understood the gravity of what we were responsible for and he took that very seriously.  I shall forever cherish our private and professional time together. Now, is a time for reflection, to mourn his departure and celebrate his brilliance, permanently imprinted on my memory.”

Rowell also remembered him via her Instagram account, posting several pictures of the two of them over the past several years and sharing her memories.

 

 

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

 

PHOTO: PR Photos

