Black History Month 2019: Cathy Hughes

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Cathy Hughes.

Birth Date: April 22, 1947

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Fun Facts:

Cathy founded Radio One (now known as Urban One) in 1980, and today is the chairman of the billion dollar company that operates in 16 markets with 54 stations

Cathy has 1 son, Alfred Liggins, who helped her build the business

Cathy attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Creighton University

Cathy used to be an on-air talent

Cathy created the “Quiet Storm” radio format

Cathy is an inductee of the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame

Cathy is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority

We thank you for your contributions Cathy Hughes.

