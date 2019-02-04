‘Here’s Why ‘Mothers Of The Movement’ Declined Jermaine Dupri’s Super Bowl Invitation

Jermaine Dupri was all set to make the “Mothers of the Movement” a part of the Super Bowl LIVE festivities he produced last week at Centennial Olympic Park. But according to reports, the group declined the offer because of what they may have deemed an inconsiderate move on JD’s part.

Last month, Dupri posted a video on Facebook saying he was set to meet with families who say their loved ones died at the hands of police.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen, but I want to bring you all along with me,” Dupri said in the video, explaining that the wanted them to take part in the concert series he produced for the Super Bowl so they would have a huge platform to share their message with others.

“In response to Mr. Dupri’s Instagram photo where he is seated comfortably in a Waffle House with the Lombardi Super Bowl trophy, the Mothers of the Movement respectfully decline the use of his platform. In April of 2018, 25-year-old Chikesia Clemons was tackled down on a Waffle House floor exposing her breasts. Last year, Former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick lost his job for taking a knee, a peaceful protest, against police brutality in black communities. It is only January 30, 2019, and there have already been 56 people killed by police in America, including 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison in historic southwest Atlanta. The father of two was shot in the face. He was unarmed.

On January 5, 2019, the Mothers of the Movement and Atlanta Activists sat down with Jermaine Dupri to express why boycotting the NFL was essential to the black community. At the end of the meeting, all parties had agreed that the mothers would speak during JD’s concert to raise awareness about the unnecessary police violence and brutality in the black community. We refuse to stand alongside any individual who does not have the best interest of our community in mind.”

Dupri had previously stated: “I met with the families and parents who have been killed and murdered by police officers here,” he said. “I plan on having them come to my Super Bowl Live event and speak to the crowd and tell their story about police brutality in the city and let people understand that I’m supporting them as much as possible.”

What do you think of the group’s decision to decline the offer to share their personal tragedies during JD’s concert series?

