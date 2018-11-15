She Said What She Said: Mo’Nique Has No Regrets

Mo’Nique left a sour taste in the mouths of many when she stood up for herself against streaming platform Netflix, accusing the company of racial and gender bias. She even called out radio personality Charlamagne tha God for giving her “Donkey of the Day.”

As reported by thejasminebrand.com, Mo revisits these controversies in a new interview and explains why she thinks Charlamagne sends out poison through the airwaves and why she doesn’t regret putting Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and Lee Daniels on blast.

See the excerpts below (via theJasminebrand):

Does she regret what she said about Winfrey, Perry, and Daniels:

Never. Lemme tell you something, I said one thing on stage a couple years ago at the Apollo about (“Precious” producer) Oprah Winfrey, (Precious director”) Lee Daniels and (Precious producer) Tyler Perry, and people say, ‘Do you regret saying that?’ And then I pause and I say, ‘Hell no, I don’t regret it.’ I meant every word I said.

On why she revealed the info she did about “Precious.”

That movie cost $10 million to make and it made $63 million. I was paid $50,000. And because black actresses are so underpaid, Lee Daniels thought that was a lot of money. I’m going to quote him, in my dressing room, as we were between scenes: ‘I got you paid on this one.’

And I said, ‘Lee, I say this with all humility, but that’s not money. Baby, I make that in one hour standing up on the stage doing comedy.’ In their minds, I’m a fat black woman and I should be honored that they were even calling on me. But if I’m in Cannes for even one day and I’m making you money but I’m not making me money, I cannot do that.

Why she did it:

The biggest risk is me saying nothing and the woman in the mirror looking back at me saying, ‘You’re such a coward.’ That’s the risk. When that woman looks back at me in the mirror, I want her to say, ‘You damn right. You damn right. Keep going.’

Her feelings towards Charlamagne tha God:

Because I know that every morning he turns that button on, he’s poisoning my community. It makes me sick to my stomach. So I wasn’t trying to be funny or offensive — I’m going to call you by your name because we’re having a real conversation right now. We’re not in pretend — and that name is pretend. We’ve got to talk for real right now.

And when he calls me “Donkey of the Day” because I was asking for equality, are you crazy? When you hear a man say that, I had to talk to him — with love also, because I love that brother. But it’s disheartening to know that he sits behind that microphone and millions of people listen to the poison that he puts in our community. So I’m gonna keep on speaking about the inequality in Hollywood. I have to.

The Oscar-winning actress on her late-night BET talk show being cancelled:

I will say The Mo’Nique Show was the highest rated show in that time slot in the history of BET and it doubled the ratings for the network. Now, I can’t make that make sense. Can you? We got picked up for a third season and then that was called back.

Think about the timing of all of this and I’m going to let you put this all together. I can’t assume nothing. But I’m just telling you, think about the timing. How do you let go of a show that’s doubled the numbers for your network — with no explanation?

