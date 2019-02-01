Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Byron Allen.
Birth Date: April 22, 1961
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Fun Facts:
- Byron is the founder of Entertainment Studios, a billion dollar media company
- Byron went to college at the University of Southern California
- Byron bought The Weather Channel
- Byron is also known for his stand-up comedy
- Byron is married to Jennifer Lucas, with whom he has 3 kids (2 daughters, 1 son)
- Byron’s first TV appearance was on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson
- Byron was the executive producer for the 2017 film ’47 Meters Down’
We thank you for your contributions Byron Allen.
