A mother in South Carolina has been charged over a video that shows her pouring water on her sleeping baby’s face, according to Fox8.
Caitlyn Alyse Hardy, 33, reportedly faces a charge of cruelty to children after authorities say she poured water on the 9-month-old girl twice, causing the infant to wake up coughing.
According to reports she recorded the incident and posted it on her Facebook. According to WIS News, the post was captioned: “Payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night.”
The sheriff’s office called video of the incident “disturbing.”
Social Services has reportedly been notified “for the benefit and safety of all children in this home.”
“The charges against this defendant will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.
8 thoughts on “Mom Accused Of Pouring Water On Sleeping Baby’s Face As ‘Payback’”
This is obviously, a mother who is somehow dealing with a mind issue, and that child needs to be removed , before, her mind twist too far . She needs a mental evaluation, and that baby needs a safe place. Someone sent me a bird the other day of a lady on Facebook slapping her baby around, yo can find it on Vola Jones page just scroll down and it will give you the option to watch. I don’t understand how these people feel the need to do this, then post. But we need DHR, to get involved quick.😕
It’s something WRONG with People!! The authorities should have been called!!! She should NEVER have Custody of NO KIDS EVER!! Babies Do Cry!, What would the FOOL do Next!!?? I’m Sick Of PEOPLE!!, God Bless that Baby!!
OMG!!!!
WTF is wrong with some of these women and their children these days????
Obviously, Some FEMALES should NOT REPRODUCE—this SICK PUPPY IS ONE OF THEM.
I do not condone DHS being called – this chick needs some type of therapy to determine why she is treating her child the way she is.
Maybe there is a relative who can take the baby meanwhile.
May God Bless the little ones!!!!!!!!!
No, DHS should have been called. The priority here is the safety and well being of those innocent children. Whatever is wrong with her can be dealt with later. Children should never have to endure abuse or neglect.
I agree with you 1000%, DHS most definitely DID need to be involved, because the primary focus should be the safety and well-being of that baby! For all we know, her family may be just as sadistic as she is, so trusting them to intervene may not be a viable option. Besides that, NOT having a tangible consequence for her actions will only increase the likelihood that she’ll continue to make poor choices.
I hate people who hurt children. This degenerate should never be allowed to have access to children again in life.
LORD have mercy!
….lock her ignorant ass up and may she never be given custody of this child again