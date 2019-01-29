CLOSE
Tom Brokaw Apology Not Accepted After Commenting On Hispanics

If you haven’t heard, veteran NBC news man Tom Brokaw is sitting in some deeeeep hot water today because of the comments he made Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

Brokaw, 78, has already apologized for saying that Hispanic immigrants need to do a better job of assimilating to the United States and teaching their children to speak English, but as you may have already guessed, Hispanic groups, including the National Association of Hispanic Journalists/NAHJis not satisfied and is not having it, according to Richard Prince’s Journal-isms blog.

The ‘sorry some Hispanics were offended’ apology tweeted by Tom Brokaw earlier this evening is not an apology at all,” NAHJ said in a statement. “It only further demonstrates Brokaw’s lack of understanding of what forced assimilation does to communities.”

Brokaw appeared on “Meet the Press’ as part of a panel discussing the truce reached by Congress and President Trump on Friday, which temporarily put an end to the government shutdown. In the show’s final segment, the discussion turned to President Trump’s proposed border wall.

“ ‘The problem is in Wyoming and in South Dakota, they think they need a wall,’ moderator Chuck Todd commented. ‘And in Texas and in Arizona, they don’t.’

“ ‘I know,’ Brokaw responded. ‘And a lot of this, we don’t want to talk about. But the fact is, on the Republican side, a lot of people see the rise of an extraordinary, important new constituent in American politics, Hispanics, who will come here and all be Democrats.’

