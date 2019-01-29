Founder Of The International Christian Film & Music Festival Launches Family-Friendly Streaming Platform

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Watch out Netflix, a new family-friendly streaming service is coming soon. According to the Christian Post, 24 Flix is being launched by Marty Jean-Louis, who’s the founder of the International Christian Film & Music Festival.

This new streaming service will not only have a lower price point than other services, but will also feature shows as well as movies with no profanity, sex and nudity. Parents will be happy to know that the max rating of the movies will be PG-13.

24 Flix will also feature classic shows such as “Bonanaza,” “The Adventures of Robin Hood” and “Superman.” Similar to Netflix and Hulu they will also host original content such as “The Gospel According to Matthew,” “TCS Live” hosted by “War Room” actor TC Stallings and more.

In an interview Jean-Louis was interested in this platform because it’s not like others.

Jean-Louis said, “During our film festival I had a lot of filmmakers that reached out to me for help to get distribution. It’s really difficult to get a film distributed and I tried so hard to help. I had some success, but most of the time I wasn’t able to help. And I would feel terrible because I know that their films were pretty good and I know there are so many others like that — films that deserve a good home. We want to be that home where we can encourage filmmakers to make wholesome family-friendly films. A survey I read said 80 percent of Americans want to see more family-friendly films in the theaters, television and online. I felt it was God speaking to me and asking me to provide that platform that has no profanity, sex, or nudity. To provide clean content that families can watch together.”

For $3.99 fans can have this streaming service to find out more about it and sign up for the seven-day free trial click here!

