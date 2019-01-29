Did Reality Star Jackie Christie Really Shave Her Head? [PIC]

Basketball Wives star Jackie Christie surprised fans when she revealed her bald head on social media, noting her decision to go for the big chop in a photo on Instagram.

As reported by MadameNoire, the reality TV star posted an image on Instagram on Monday of herself, wrapped in a fur, wearing oversized shades and sporting what looks to be a bald head… see the pic below.

Many aren’t buying it, however, and believe the reality star is actually wearing a bald wig cap. She also tagged VH1 and Basketball Wives in the caption, which suggests she could filming something for the show.

Meanwhile, as noted by ebony.com, several Black female celebrities have let go of their tresses over the past year, including Tamar Braxton, Lena Waithe and Sanaa Lathan.

