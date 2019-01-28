Huggy Lowdown: Tom Needs To Think This Through

Tom went to Toni Braxton’s concert over the weekend and fell in love! Huggy and cousin Nardo are concerned though because rumor has it, goes for a new man when she needs money. But, it Tom is sure of it then they’ll be supportive. But, has anyone told Kym and Sherri that he has a new boo?
