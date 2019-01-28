Huggy Lowdown: Tom Needs To Think This Through

| 01.28.19
Tom went to Toni Braxton’s concert over the weekend and fell in love! Huggy and cousin Nardo are concerned though because rumor has it, goes for a new man when she needs money. But, it Tom is sure of it then they’ll be supportive. But, has anyone told Kym and Sherri that he has a new boo?

Cousin Nardo , Huggy , Huggy Lowdown , Toni Braxton

