CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Suspect Identified In Georgia Shootings That Killed 4

Leave a comment

(Georgia Bureau of Investigation via AP)

ROCKMART, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are on the lookout for a gunman they say killed four people and wounded a man in a pair of shootings.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted early Friday that 27-year-old Daylon Delon Gamble is armed and dangerous and wanted on four charges of murder for the shootings Thursday night in Rockmart, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells said officers found the bodies of two men and two women in homes that were just blocks apart. Their names have not been released.

The GBI says a wounded man was flown to an Atlanta hospital. His condition was unknown. State police say Gamble fled in a stolen truck that has since been recovered.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
29 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Daylon Delon Gamble , Georgia , murder

One thought on “Suspect Identified In Georgia Shootings That Killed 4

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close