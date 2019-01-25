Mavs Superfan Banned For Heckling Clippers’ Patrick Beverley: ‘F— Your Mother!’

Dallas Mavericks superfan Don Knobler has reportedly been banned from the rest of the home games this season after his interaction with Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in December.

Beverley said after that game, Knobler repeatedly told him “f— your mother” from his court-side seat.

“I mean. I don’t know what you’d want me to do,” Beverley told reporters that night. “What would you guys do? So, it’s all right. I’m going to stay professional and stay Pat and play hard and do what I do. But I’m a man, and my morals are strong, and I stand by my morals.”

Patrick Beverley ejected for throwing ball at Don Knobler pic.twitter.com/YWtw3PnMme — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 3, 2018

Beverley threw the ball at Knobler that night, drawing an ejection and a $25,000 fine.

“I told the referee, I told the security,” Beverley told reporters. “I mean, I’ve never gotten ejected out of a game since I’ve been in the NBA. You know, I play hard, I play within the lines, of course. I play within the rules, of course. I’ve never been ejected in my career in the NBA, but I’m a grown man. I have morals. Of course, God is first, family is second for me, and I stand firmly behind that.

“Anybody that knows me knows that I’m a family-first guy and some things are just unacceptable,” he said. “If no one is going to control fans, what are we supposed to do as players? I’m a grown man, but when you bring family into it, especially in a basketball game, there’s only so much you can tolerate as a man.”

As reported by Yahoo Sports, an internal investigation resulted in Knobler being banned.

ESPN reports that Knobler has not been at a Mavericks home game since the December 4 incident with Beverley. Knobler admitted getting into it with the NBA star, but denied using profanity.

“The guy said something about his mother,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “So, still, I told him at the end of the day, it’s not right. Fans should have control as well, and they shouldn’t call you names, especially what I heard he called Pat and said something about his mom, but it’s tough.

“I told him, ‘This is the life we live, and you’ve got to turn the other cheek, even though I know it’s hard.’ But we can’t get technicals. We just have to walk away. And then the league has to take care of stuff like that.”

This is Don Knobler, the Mavs fan who was the target of the hard bounce pass that got Patrick Beverley tossed. Knobler says he told Beverley earlier in the game, “You’re a dirty player.” After Beverley responded, Knobler said, “Your mother.” pic.twitter.com/KpUK7SswVw — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 3, 2018

