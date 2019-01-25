DMX Released From Prison Friday Morning – But Must Pay $2.3m In Restitution!

Well look who’s out of lockdown … again. Why, it’s non-other than longtime repeat jailbird, DMX! Yep, the rapper whose government name is Earl Simmons, just got released from federal prison this morning.

After serving a one-year term for tax evasion, DMX, 48, was released from the Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution in West Virginia. His attorney says rapper is doing great after serving his time, and his attitude was described as “buoyant.”

We’re told his family was expected to pick him up. We’re also hearing that DMX’s first stop will be to spend time with his girlfriend, Desiree, and his son, Exodus.

Oh yeah, in case you also hadn’t heard, DMX is planning on dropping a new album and tackling some new movie projects, including a possible biopic!

Now the hard news for X. Now that his prison sentence is complete, dude has got to start forking over $2.3 million in restitution to Uncle Sam … and he also has to start outpatient programs for substance abuse and mental health.

One last thing. DMX’s original release date was supposed to be on Sunday, but it’s federal policy to release inmates early if their release date falls on a weekend.

DMX’s release from prison will be celebrated with an official Welcome Home Party at the Lotus Lounge in West Haven, Connecticut. The throwdown takes place Feb. 8. Tickets are available now for anyone 21 years of age and older.

