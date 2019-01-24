FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS(FAQ)

What Is Opp Ex?

Opportunity Expo affectionately called Opp Ex is a dynamic career development event that will combine employment recruitment, panel discussions, intimate workshop and networking.

Is Opp Ex open to the public?

Not only is Opp Ex open to the public, it is FOR the public with free admission.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 7 a.m. for registration

Can I register the day of the event?

Yes, however those who pre-register will receive a free Opp Ex tote bag.

What should I wear?

Opp Ex is not like your typical career fair so come dressed for the life that you want, whether it’s business casual, formal or casual we are here to provide resources for those that need them.

Opp Ex FAQ was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: