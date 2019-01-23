DL Hughley Show Trending
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State Arrested

Nathan Sutherland, a licensed practical nurse at the Hacienda HealthCare facility, was arrested and charged with “preliminary charges of sexual assault and vulnerable-adult abuse” after he impregnated his female patient who was in a vegetative state, CNN reports.

The woman has been in a vegetative state for 14 years after a near-death accident, but went into labor on Dec. 29.

“From what I’ve been told she was moaning. And they didn’t know what was wrong with her,” an employee said.

According to reports, Sutherland’s DNA “matched the baby” when crime lab technicians tested it Tuesday, Phoenix police Sgt. Tommy Thompson said.

“The baby, I am told, is doing quite well,” Thompson said Wednesday. It is now required for all male nurses at the Hacienda HealthCare facility to be accompanied by female employee before tending to a patient.

 

