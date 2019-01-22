CLOSE
Former NFL Player McFadden Arrested In Texas On DWI Charge

(Collin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Former NFL player Darren McFadden has posted bond after authorities say he was arrested on a drunken-driving charge when he fell asleep in the drive-through lane at a fast-food restaurant in suburban Dallas.

Collin County court records show the 31-year-old was charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest after being found early Monday at a Whataburger in McKinney. McFadden was taken to the county jail.

McFadden played 10 years in the NFL. He was a running back at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders. He spent seven seasons with the Raiders and then signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played for three seasons before retiring in 2017.

A phone number for McFadden couldn’t be found and it’s unclear if he has an attorney.

