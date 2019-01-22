News
HomeNewsTop News

7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Home; Police Searching For Mother’s Boyfriend

Leave a comment

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 7-year-old boy in New Jersey. 

According to ABC 7,  Ayden Brown, was found unresponsive inside a home in Newark.

According to reports, police responded to a call of a sick or injured person around 8 a.m. They found the child in cardiac arrest and rushed him to an area Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of his death are unknown at this time.

“He’s a 7-year-old kid,” the victim’s cousin, Sonia Monroe told ABC 7. “He’s bubbly, full of life, full of energy. He’s a great kid. He’s a great kid. A great kid.”

Police are reportedly looking for the mother’s boyfriend, who they say left the scene in a blue 2012 Nissan Altima.

“Turn yourself in,” Monroe said. “It’s not fair. It’s not fair to the parents. It’s not fair to the mother. It’s just not fair that he had to suffer. He suffered. They hurt him. That’s my cousin. They killed him.”

The boy’s death is under investigation.

“Ayden was a healthy young man, Ayden was a good little boy,” the victim’s great aunt, Judy Ingram, said. “You take a life, your’s is going to be taken too. He didn’t have to do my great nephew like that. So he will be punished.”

No arrests have been made, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Shocking Celebrity Murders
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ayden Brown , child death , Crime scene , murder , New Jersey , Newark

2 thoughts on “7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Home; Police Searching For Mother’s Boyfriend

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close