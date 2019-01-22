CLOSE
4 Boys, Ages 12 To 14, Arrested For Rape

Police in Delaware are investigating the rape of a girl by four boys all under the age of 15, and according to ABC 6 they fear there may be more victims.

The attack reportedly happened inside a home on December 11th.

According to officials one 14-year-old, two 13-year-olds, and one 12-year-old forced the girl inside a home.

The boys, who have not been identified because of their ages, then raped her.

One boy reportedly threatened the girl with a gun, warning her not to report it.

All four have been charged as juveniles with felony rape.

Anyone with information on the attack or other victims, contact New Castle County Police.

