Rockets Trade Carmelo Anthony To Bulls

The Carmelo Anthony era for the Houston Rockets is over, officially.

The Rockets agreed to trade the 10-time All-Star and cash to the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are set to waive Anthony where he’ll once again become a free agent.

Anthony, 34, was brought in this summer with high expectations for both he and the Rockets. After a lost season in Oklahoma City, Anthony signed with the Rockets in July.

The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony and cash to the Chicago Bulls, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

Anthony played in only 10 games for the Rockets, averaging 13 points per game before being effectively sent home during the middle of the season as the team worked out a better fit for him. The roster move opens up a spot for the Rockets to re-sign James Nunnally who was waived to make room for power forward Kenneth Faired. Faried’s contract was bought out by the Nets last week and he intends to sign with the Rockets once he clears waivers.

