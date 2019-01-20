‘Thriller’ Star Ola Ray Gets Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager

According to court documents, earlier this month, Ray, 57, says Beal showed up out of nowhere at her apartment on three straight days. She adds that Beal started yelling and banging on her door, forcing her to call the police, reports The Blast.

When Beal was at her door actin’ a fool, Ray says he threatened her son-in-law, telling him to “come out so he could beat him to a pulp.” Being that Beal is also a martial artist, she says this is particularly worrisome.

Yikes.

The bottom line is that Ray was granted a protective order that bars Beal from coming within 100 yards of her, her daughter, her son-in-law, and her two grandkids. A hearing to make the order permanent is scheduled for next month.

In addition, Ray was granted an order prohibiting Beal from acting as her agent or legal representative in any form.

Interesting fun fact: The “Thriller” music video was directed by John Landis and sold over a million copies on VHS. The video is often credited for being the first to turn the music video into a long-form experience.

Another (more serious) fact via Wikipedia: Ray complained in the past about difficulties collecting royalties from her participation in “Thriller.” At first, she blamed Jackson, suing him in May 2009 in a dispute to obtain uncollected royalties. However, Jackson died less than two months later on June 25 at age 50, after suffering cardiac arrest. In 2012, The Michael Jackson Family Trust settled the lawsuit.

In addition to her role in “Thriller,” Ola Ray was also the Playboy Playmate of the Month from June 1980.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE